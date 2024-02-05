Mitsui Fudosan shares hit record high after Elliott reportedly calls for over $6.5 billion share buyback

Visitors in front of the Cinderella Castle at Tokyo Disneyland in Tokyo, Japan on Jan. 17, 2023.

Shares of Mitsui Fudosan surged to an all-time high on Monday after a report said U.S. activist investment firm Elliott Management had demanded the company launch a massive stock buyback program.

Japan's largest property developer jumped as much as 11.8% in early afternoon trading to hit a record 4,100 yen.

The Financial Times reported that Elliott Management had called upon the property group to launch a 1 trillion yen ($6.74 billion) buyback plan.

The report said Elliott also demanded the company sell down its $3.6 billion stake in Oriental Land , which runs Tokyo Disneyland, citing people familiar with the matter at both Elliott and Mitsui.