Nikki Haley requests Secret Service protection, citing rise in threats

Former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley has requested a U.S. Secret Service protective detail, citing a rise in threats against her, NBC News confirmed Monday.

Haley is the only major candidate still running against Donald Trump in the Republican presidential primary.

"When you do something like this, you get threats. It's just a reality," Haley said in South Carolina last week.

"Part of running for public life is that you're going to deal with the threats that are there. That's not going to deter me. Does it mean we have to put a few more bodies around us? Yes, that's fine," she said at a campaign stop in Columbia.