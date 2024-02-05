Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Palantir Technologies, NXP Semiconductors, Chegg and more

Check out the companies making headlines after hours. Palantir Technologies — Shares jumped 17% after Palantir posted a revenue beat in the fourth quarter. Revenue came in at $608.4 million versus the $602.4 forecast by analysts, according to LSEG, formerly known as Refinitiv. The company posted adjusted earnings of 8 cents per share, which was in line with analysts' expectations. CEO Alex Karp also highlighted the growth in the company's artificial intelligence platform. NXP Semiconductors — The chipmaker gained 3% following stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter results. NXP announced adjusted earnings of $3.71 per share, which was 8 cents above estimates from analysts polled by LSEG. The company's revenue of $3.42 billion also beat analysts' forecasts of $3.40 billion. Chegg — The stock declined 1% after revenue guidance for the first quarter came in lighter than expected. Meanwhile, the company posted adjusted earnings per share that was in line with analysts' expectations and a revenue beat in the fourth quarter, per LSEG. Vertex Pharmaceuticals — Vertex shares were 2.6% higher following a beat on both top and bottom lines in the fourth quarter. The company reported adjusted earnings of $4.20 per share, topping analysts' estimates of $4.10 in earnings per share, per LSEG. Revenue of $2.52 billion was slightly higher than consensus forecasts of $2.51 billion. Rambus — The chipmaker dropped 7.9% after it posted a year-over-year decline in revenue during the fourth quarter. Revenue in the prior quarter came in at $122.2 million, down from $122.4 million from the previous year. Simon Property Group — Shares rose nearly 1% after the real estate investment trust issued strong earnings guidance for the full year. Occupancy also gained 90 basis points year over year to 95.8% as of Dec. 31, 2023. The company reported revenue in line with analysts' estimates and raised its dividend to $1.95 from $1.90. Aecom — The infrastructure consulting firm's shares gained 2.6%. In the first fiscal quarter, the company posted adjusted earnings of $1.05 per share, higher than consensus estimates of 95 cents per share, according to FactSet. Revenue was lower than analysts had forecast. Aecom reported $1.71 billion, excluding items, versus analysts' estimates of $1.74 billion. Cabot — Shares of the specialty chemicals company added 1.2% after its fiscal first-quarter earnings and revenue beat analysts' expectations. Cabot posted $1.56 in adjusted earnings per share on $958 million in revenue. Analysts estimated $1.50 in earnings per share and $953 million in revenue, per FactSet.