Turkey's new central bank governor, formerly at Amazon and New York Fed, seen as a 'credible choice'

Turkey's newly appointed central bank governor Fatih Karahan has his work cut out for him, named to the job by presidential decree over the weekend after the sudden resignation of his predecessor, Hafize Gaye Erkan.

Previously the central bank's deputy governor, Karahan's resume features years spent in prominent American institutions and companies. He received both a masters degree and doctorate in economics at the University of Pennsylvania, spent nearly a decade as an economist at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, worked as a part-time lecturer at Columbia University and New York University, and served as a senior economist for Amazon.

It is hoped that the 42-year-old economist's experience will serve him well as he heads the institution working to tackle the eye-watering inflation and cost-of-living crisis that has hit Turkey's population of 85 million. The country's currency, the lira, is down 38% against the dollar year-to-date and has lost more than 80% of its value against the greenback over the last five years.

Turkey's consumer price index print came out Monday showing a roughly 65% increase year-on-year for the month of January. Its central bank has made eight consecutive interest rate hikes since May 2023 — for a cumulative 3,650 basis points — in an effort to rein in soaring inflation. The latest rate hike, on Jan. 25, raised Turkey's key interest rate by 250 basis points to 45%, though its leaders signaled at the time that the hiking cycle was at its end.

While painful for the country, investors and economists say the rate hikes have been necessary and that continuity in monetary policy priorities will engender confidence in the new central bank chief.

In his statement posted to the Turkish Central Bank's website on Sunday, Karahan stressed "price stability" as his team's main priority, vowing to "ensure disinflation" and "maintain the necessary monetary tightness until inflation falls to levels consistent with our target."