Asia markets track Wall Street declines; Australia central bank decision in focus

Lamp posts in front of the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) building in Sydney, Australia, on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023.

Most Asia-Pacific markets fell Tuesday, tracking declines in Wall Street overnight, while investors also awaited the interest rate decision from the Reserve Bank of Australia later in the day.

Twenty-nine economists polled by Reuters unanimously expect the RBA to hold rates at 4.35%.

In Japan, household spending dipped more than expected in December, falling 2.5% year on year compared with the 2.1% expected by economists polled by Reuters.

The average monthly income per household for December stood at 1,099,805 yen, falling 4.4% in nominal terms and down 7.2% in real terms from the previous year.

The Bank of Japan has said sustainable wage increases are one of the prerequisites for unwinding its ultra-loose monetary policy.