Warnings, liquidity boost and proverbs — China's tools for propping up its stock market

Chinese financial authorities have been striving to prop up the country's stocks through various measures, including steps aimed at increasing the liquidity in the market, warnings against malpractices and falling back on proverbs.

With the onshore markets already erasing gains after the People's Bank of China announced steps to boost liquidity last month, there are doubts whether this familiar Beijing playbook will have a meaningful impact on markets.

On Tuesday, Central Huijin, a unit of the mammoth sovereign wealth fund China Investment Corporation, said it had expanded purchases of exchange-traded funds linked to the country's onshore stocks to safeguard market stability.

This follows successive statements over the last few days by China's securities regulator aimed at settling investors' nerves, including a pledge to "guide" institutional investors to increase investment and encourage companies to step up share buybacks.

China Securities Regulatory Commission had also warned Monday against "malicious" short-selling and said it would step up scrutiny of margin financing following a volatile trading session. On Sunday it had assured to protect the interests of investors after onshore markets plunged as much as 3% before paring losses Friday.