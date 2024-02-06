Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Chipotle, Snap, Ford, Warner Bros. Discovery and more

Check out the companies making headlines in extended trading. Mercury Systems — Shares of the technology company fell nearly 12% after missing Wall Street estimates in the fiscal second quarter. Mercury reported an adjusted loss of 42 cents per share on revenue of $197 million, while analysts polled by FactSet expected it to earn 7 cents per share on revenue of $213 million. Viasat — Shares in the communications firm gained more than 5% after Viasat surpassed Wall Street estimates for revenue in the third quarter. The company notched revenue of $1.13 billion while analysts polled by FactSet forecast $1.11 billion. The company's adjusted earnings per share were below analyst estimates. Snap — Shares plummeted more than 30% after Snap missed analyst estimates for fourth-quarter revenue, reporting $1.36 billion while analysts polled by LSEG, formerly known as Refinitiv, forecast $1.38 billion. The company beat forecasts for fourth-quarter active users, but fell short on average revenue per user. VF Corp . — Shares of the apparel and footwear company pulled back more than 6% after missing fiscal third-quarter estimates. VF said it earned 57 cents per share, after adjustments, on $2.96 billion in revenue. Analysts polled by LSEG expected the company to earn 77 cents per share on revenue of $3.24 billion. Gilead Sciences — Stock in the biopharmaceutical company slipped more than 2% after fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.72 per share missed estimates from analysts polled by LSEG, which called for a profit of $1.76 per share. Revenue of $7.12 billion was in line with estimates. Chipotle — Shares added nearly 3% after beating Wall Street estimates on the top and bottom lines in the fourth quarter. Chipotle earned $10.36 per share, excluding items, on revenue of $2.52 billion, while analysts polled by LSEG forecast a profit of $9.75 per share and revenue of $2.49 billion. Ford — Stock in the legacy automaker climbed about 7% after Ford beat Wall Street estimates in the fourth quarter and issued stronger-than-expected full-year guidance. The company also announced plans to issue a special dividend of 18 cents per share. Disney , Warner Bros. Discovery , Fox Corp . — Shares of Fox and Warner Bros. Discovery were higher following news that the firms would partner with ESPN to launch a sports streaming service later this year. Shares of ESPN parent Disney pulled back more than 1%, while Warner Bros. stock climbed nearly 3% and Fox added nearly 4%.