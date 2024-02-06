Trump fraud trial judge demands details about possible perjury by Allen Weisselberg

Allen Howard Weisselberg, the former Trump Organization CFO, appears for sentencing for tax fraud scheme in New York State Supreme Court in the Manhattan borough of New York City, January 10, 2023.

The New York judge set to deliver a verdict in the civil business fraud trial of Donald Trump has ordered attorneys in the case to give him details about possible perjury by former Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg.

Judge Arthur Engoron, in an email to the attorneys made public Tuesday, said that if Weisselberg had lied in one aspect of his testimony, the judge might disregard anything Weisselberg has said on the witness stand or to investigators.

Engoron flagged a The New York Times report last week that said Weisselberg is negotiating a deal with the Manhattan District Attorney's Office that would require him to plead guilty to perjury.

That report, which cited people with knowledge of the matter, said that Weisselberg would have to admit that he lied during his testimony at Trump's fraud trial in Manhattan Supreme Court.

Weisselberg, 76, would also have to say he lied under oath during an interview with the office of New York Attorney General Letitia James, The Times reported.

James' civil lawsuit, which is the basis for the trial, accuses Trump, his two adult sons, the Trump Organization and top executives, including Weisselberg, of fraudulently inflating Trump's net worth on years of financial documents to more favorable loan terms and tax breaks.

Engoron, in his email Monday wrote, "As the presiding magistrate, the trier of fact, and the judge of credibility, I of course want to know whether Mr. Weisselberg is now changing his tune, and whether he is admitting he lied under oath in my courtroom at this trial."