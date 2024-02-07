Lawson shares surge 18% after Japan's KDDI launches $3.4 billion privatization offer

A customer exits a Lawson Inc. convenience store in Tokyo, Japan, on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020.

Shares of Japan's third-largest convenience store chain Lawson surged 18% it received an offer to go private.

The offer would see conglomerate Mitsubishi and mobile carrier KDDI jointly manage the convenience store chain, with each owning a 50% stake.

KDDI plans to purchase shares at 10,360 yen ($70.07) each from other shareholders in April, with the process expected to be completed around September.

This represents a 16% premium to Lawson's closing share price of 8,913 yen on Tuesday, valuing the offer at about 500 billion yen ($3.4 billion).

KDDI currently owns a 2.11% stake in Lawson, while Mitsubishi owns 50.11%.