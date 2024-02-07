Wheely, Uber's luxury competitor, launches in Dubai to take on the UAE's dominant player

The Dubai skyline. Umar Shariff Photography

Wheely, a luxury-focused competitor to ride-hailing giant Uber, is launching in Dubai as the company looks to reembark on an international expansion effort that was quashed by Covid in 2020. The company, founded by Russian-Swiss entrepreneur Anton Chirkunov, told CNBC it will offer rides in the United Arab Emirates city starting Wednesday, catering mainly to wealthy clients. As part of its Dubai debut, Wheely will start offering users rides in BMW 5 Series cars for the first time, a precursor to adding support for BMW's i5 electric variant in the future. That's a notable step, as the i5 is a cheaper vehicle than luxury electric SUV competitors such as the Mercedes-Benz EQE and the Tesla Model X. Mercedes' 2024 EQE EV starts at $79,650 while the 2024 BMW i5 series starts at $66,800. Wheely didn't at any point suggest it plans to ditch Mercedes cars anytime soon, but the move provides some insight into how the company is thinking about the electrification of its fleets.

Dubai opportunity

Chirkunov said Wheely is targeting the Dubai market, which it's been planning on entering since 2021, as it already serves as a hub for wealthy business people emigrating from Europe, as well as young digital nomads. "European families and entrepreneurs have been moving to Dubai in the last five years," Chirkunov told CNBC in an interview ahead of the launch. "It is the most requested destination by our guests and our members. It sees the highest immigration of millionaires in the world." Wheely's platform is tailored more toward mass market usage, however, and Chirkunov thinks his platform has an opportunity to stand out. It competes in a similar space to Blacklane, another luxury-focused ride-hailer. Chirkunov compares his product to more of a luxury product than a general service for consumers. He compares the Wheely brand to the American Express Centurion and Platinum membership credit cards in terms of brand status. Headquartered in London, Wheely is a startup that offers a car-hailing app similar to Uber, but targeted toward a high net worth clientele. Fares, for example, average around £46 ($57.72) for a 30-minute journey from Mayfair to the City of London. Prices aren't the only thing that's "high-end" about Wheely. The company provides trained chauffeurs who greet customers, collect their bags, and take other measures to make riders feel special. Users can make specific requests to their chauffeurs on the Wheely app — for example, having a driver collect flowers for a loved one before they get picked up. Wheely even has its own tailor-made "chauffeur academy" program in place to train up drivers. That program already exists in London, at Syon House, the lavish home of the Duke of Northumberland. Wheely is now replicating that model in Dubai, too. Its members-only services — which users can only get access to via invitation or after 15 trips with the app within six months — offers access to more premium tiers, including a first-class service with Mercedes-Benz S-Class vehicles that come with bath towels, and an option to reserve a chauffeur for a whole day.

From Covid crash to global expansion

Wheely is making a renewed international drive in Dubai after several years of turbulence for the company. Wheely had a tough time when Covid lockdowns came about. "The pandemic was tough because, unlike, say, Amazon, where order volumes skyrocketed in the pandemic, for us our volumes dropped by 99%," Chirkunov said. Since then, however, demand has bounced back from its high-end clientele. He says the platform recently reached operational profitability everywhere except new markets like Paris and Dubai. Back in 2020, right before the pandemic, Chirkunov told CNBC in an interview that he was planning on raising $30 million in fresh capital to embark on expansion into the U.S. Chirkunov, when asked whether Wheely had decided to raise more cash, disclosed that the company discreetly raised an additional sum of money internally from existing shareholders. The funding, which has not previously been disclosed, amounts to $15 million, and brings Wheely's total cash raised to date to $43 million. Wheely's existing shareholder base includes venture capital firm Concentric and AdFirst.vc, as well as Chirkunov himself. Wheely plans to expand its Middle East team and chauffeur network to over 1,000 in the next three to five years, the company told CNBC exclusively. Wheely reported revenues of £22.5 million in its 2021 financial year, according to Companies House filing. The company, which remains lossmaking at a group level, reported losses of £6.1 million. That was as headcount grew significantly to 221 from 157.

U.S. expansion next