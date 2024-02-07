Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Roblox, Enphase Energy, Snap, Alibaba and more

Check out the companies making the biggest moves midday. Roblox — The video game stock soared 10% after the company posted a loss of 52 cents per share, less than the 55 cent per share loss expected from analysts polled by LSEG. Revenue, or bookings, also beat expectations, coming in at $1.13 billion versus the $1.08 billion expected. New York Community Bancorp — Shares tumbled 6%. Late Tuesday, Moody's Investors Service downgraded New York Community Bank's credit ratings to junk. On Wednesday, the bank appointed Alessandro DiNello as executive chair effective immediately to help improve operations. Snap — Shares declined 35% a day after the company posted disappointing fourth-quarter results and weak forward guidance. The company said it was facing headwinds from the Israel-Hamas war. Earlier this week, Snap announced it would lay off 10% of its global workforce. Enphase Energy — The solar stock popped nearly 17%. The action follows a day after CEO Badri Kothandaraman said on the company's earnings call that the solar market could hit a bottom in the first quarter and then begin to recover. Adjusted earnings per share for the fourth quarter came in at 54 cents, slightly below the 55 cents expected from analysts polled by FactSet. Revenue also missed expectations. Alibaba — U.S.-listed shares of the Chinese e-commerce giant slipped 5.8% after the company's fiscal third-quarter revenue missed analysts' estimates. Revenue came in at 260.35 billion Chinese yuan, or $36.6 billion, versus 262.07 billion yuan expected, per LSEG. formerly known as Refinitiv. Alibaba also increased its share buyback program by $25 million. Yum Brands — The restaurant stock added 3% despite Yum Brands' adjusted earnings and revenue miss for the fourth quarter. The KFC, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut parent's adjusted earnings came in at $1.26 per share, short of the $1.40 per share expected from analysts polled by LSEG. Revenue came in at $2.04 billion versus the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. XPO — Shares jumped 17% after the shipping company beat expectations for the fourth quarter. Adjusted earnings per share came in at 77 cents, topping the consensus estimate of 62 cents, according to FactSet. Revenue was $1.94 billion versus the $1.92 billion expected. Amgen — The stock fell 4.4% following a downgrade by Leerink Partners to market perform from outperform. The firm said it is uncertain if Amgen's obesity drug will be a "viable contender" in the weight-loss space. CVS Health — Shares rose 2% after the drug-store chain beat estimates for revenue and adjusted earnings per share for the fourth quarter, per LSEG. CVS said it saw strength in its health services business, but slashed its full-year guidance due to higher medical costs. New York Times — The media stock lost 8% after reporting a revenue miss for the fourth quarter, per FactSet. The company added about 300,000 net digital-only subscribers quarter over quarter, but advertising revenues came in below the company's guidance. Chipotle Mexican Grill — Shares added 8% a day after the fast-casual restaurant chain reported stronger-than-expected adjusted earnings and revenue. Chipotle also said restaurant traffic grew more than 7%. VF Corp — Shares of the footwear and apparel company pulled back about 13% after fiscal third-quarter results missed Wall Street estimates on the top and bottom lines. VF reported 57 cents per share, adjusted, on $2.96 billion in revenue, while analysts polled by StreetAccount forecast earnings of 77 cents per share and $3.24 billion in revenue. Sonos — The audio device maker popped 15% on Wednesday, one day after it beat earnings expectations and reaffirmed guidance. In the fiscal first quarter, Sonos earned 64 cents per share on a GAAP basis and $612.9 million in revenue, above the estimates of 42 cents per share and $589.1 million from analysts polled by FactSet. Warner Bros. Discovery , Fox , Walt Disney — The three stocks tumbled. On Tuesday, Walt Disney's ESPN, Fox and Warner Bros. Discovery said they will launch a sports streaming platform , owned by a new company in which all three of the entertainment giants will each have a one-third stake. Warner Bros. Discovery shares slid 4%. Walt Disney shares were down less than 1%, while Fox dropped 6%. FuboTV — Shares of the sports streaming service tanked nearly 25% a day after the announcement of the Warner Bros. Discovery, Fox and Disney deal. Paramount Global — The stock fell 8%, a day after the Warner Bros. Discovery, Fox and Disney streaming deal was announced. The media company, which includes streaming service Paramount+, wasn't approached to be part of the joint venture, sources told CNBC . Paramount has been seeking a buyer, with Warner Bros at one point holding early merger talks , CNBC reported in December. Reuters reported last week that media entrepreneur Byron Allen submitted an offer to buy Paramount. Cirrus Logic — The stock jumped 16% after Cirrus Logic's latest quarterly results exceeded analysts' expectations. In its fiscal third quarter, the semiconductor company reported adjusted earnings of $2.89 per share, more than the earnings of $2.01 per share anticipated by analysts polled by FactSet. Revenue of $619.0 million topped the $540.1 million consensus estimate. — CNBC's Alex Harring, Brian Evans, Sarah Min and Hakyung Kim contributed reporting.