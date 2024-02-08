Jim Cramer says Ralph Lauren's strength across regions shows its 'staying power' within retail

CNBC's Jim Cramer sees Ralph Lauren as the name is apparel to own, given the strength of the company's timeless brand. Shares of Ralph Lauren rallied 14% after the premium apparel, accessories, and fragrance company delivered an upbeat quarter before the opening bell Thursday. The company reported strong revenue across its regions, led by Asia, while its operating margins did better than expected. Ralph Lauren attributes its quarterly success to consumers' continued appetite for the brand following a strong holiday shopping season as well as expense discipline and scaling of the business. "Don't just take this pop" in Ralph Lauren, Cramer said Thursday. "I think it goes higher" from here, he added. Shares have gained 16% year to date. RL YTD mountain RL stock performance year to date. It's not a one-and-done quarter for Ralph Lauren, Cramer said. It's an apparel category that has "staying power" for its great direct-to-consumer and exposure to many different markets," he explained. Cramer highlighted how the company's sales in China were great, a change in tune in the industry as other luxury retail brands have been struggling to recover in a post-pandemic environment in the world's second-largest economy. Estee Lauder , a company in the CNBC Investing Club stock portfolio, has been struggling in China. But its latest quarter showed signs of a turn . Cramer said Ralph Lauren CEO Patrice Louvet has figured out how to keep consumers interested despite the global macro challenges that have weighed on consumers. The company issued a positive outlook on future revenue growth for its current quarter and full fiscal year.