Hainan Airlines is handing out Rokid AR glasses for in-flight entertainment

A passenger tries out a pair of Rokid AR glasses on a Hainan Airlines flight in China.

BEIJING — Hainan Airlines this week started letting passengers on some routes use Rokid's augmented reality glasses for free for in-flight entertainment, the tech startup announced Thursday.

Chinese start-up Rokid claimed it's the first time AR glasses — which allow computer-generated images to be superimposed on the real world — have been used at scale on flights. Passengers can watch 3D movies, read e-books and play simple games using the glasses, instead of doing so on a built-in monitor.

Apple's Vision Pro virtual reality headset, which isn't available in China yet, comes with a motion-stabilizing "travel mode" for use on airplanes. The device allows wearers to see the real world using what the company calls "spatial computing" technology.

Rokid's deal with Hainan Airlines is more of a marketing effort to boost consumers' awareness of AR glasses, rather than a large commercial deal, the startup's founder and CEO Misa Zhu told CNBC in a phone interview Wednesday.

He claimed Rokid was in talks "with lots of airlines" for similar partnerships, including at least one major international operator. Zhu said he wasn't authorized to disclose details, but expects more announcements in the next few months.