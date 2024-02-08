Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Pinterest, Take-Two Interactive, Expedia and more

Check out the companies making headlines in extended trading. Pinterest — Shares slid 6% in extended trading after the image-sharing company issued a weaker-than-expected forecast. Pinterest also missed revenue estimates but beat on earnings in its fourth-quarter earnings report, per LSEG. Take-Two Interactive Software — Shares dropped almost 7% in extended trading after the video game publisher issued a disappointing forecast for the current quarter. Take-Two also slightly missed earnings estimates, with an adjusted 71 cents a share versus expected earnings of 72 cents a share per FactSet. Expedia — Shares plunged more than 12% in after-hours trading even after the travel company beat expectations on the top and bottom lines for the latest quarter, per LSEG. Expedia said it appointed Ariane Gorin, who most recently served as president of Expedia for Business, as chief executive officer, effective May 13. CleanSpark – The bitcoin miner spiked 9% after posting better than expected results for its fiscal first quarter. The company reported earnings of 14 cents per share, while analysts had expected a loss of 26 cents per share, according to FactSet. Revenue came in at $73.8 million for the quarter, compared to expectations of $71 million. Illumina – Shares dipped 2% after the genomic company said it anticipates full-year revenues to be flat, while analysts called for an increase of 0.6%, per LSEG. In the fourth quarter, Illumina posted adjusted earnings per share of 14 cents, beating the estimate of 2 cents. Revenue also came in above expectations. Cloudflare – The cloud services provider jumped 18% in extended trading. Cloudflare posted adjusted earnings of 15 cents per share on revenue of $362 million. Analysts called for earnings of 12 cents per share and $353 million in revenue, per LSEG. Guidance for the full-year's adjusted earnings per share was also rosy. — CNBC's Tanaya Macheel contributed reporting.