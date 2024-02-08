Treasury yields hold steady as investors weigh comments from Fed officials

At 4:39 a.m. ET, the 10-year Treasury yield was up by just over one basis point to 4.1095%. The 2-year Treasury yield was last down by less than one basis point at 4.4185%.

U.S. Treasury yields were little changed on Thursday as investors considered remarks from Federal Reserve officials about the path ahead for interest rate cuts.

On Wednesday, Minneapolis Federal Reserve President Neel Kashkari told CNBC's "Squawk Box" that he believes two or three rate cuts would take place in 2024. The comments echoed those made by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell last week and stoked concerns among investors that fewer rate cuts than they have been expecting could be implemented.

Elsewhere, Fed Governor Adriana Kugler on Wednesday said that though inflation is easing, "the job is not done yet" and more data is needed to provide evidence of inflation continuing to trend lower.

That backed up remarks from Powell, who said last week that the central bank policymakers would take a cautious approach to rate-cutting and were closely following the latest economic data.

The next major data release is set to come next week in the form of January's consumer price index.

Before then, several other Fed speakers are due to give remarks, with investors holding out hope for fresh hints about when rate cuts may begin even as hopes for a March rate cut declined in recent weeks. On Thursday, investors will also be watching out for the latest weekly initial jobless claims data.