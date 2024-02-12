Asia markets open mixed to start holiday-shortened week

A general view of market boards at the ASX Exchange Centre in Sydney, Australia.

Asia markets were mixed Monday to start a holiday-shortened week for most markets, while China remains shut for the week.

Many major stock markets in Asia-Pacific were closed Monday including Hong Kong, Taiwan and South Korea.

Japan's Nikkei 225 opened 0.1% higher, while the broader Topix dipped 0.2% at open.

Japan's Nikkei 225 breached the 37,000 point mark on an intra-day basis, touching 34-year highs on Friday.