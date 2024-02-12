Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: JetBlue Airways, Avis Budget Group, Arista Networks and more

Check out the companies making headlines in extended trading. Avis Budget Group — Shares slipped about 1% after the rental car company's fourth-quarter revenue of $2.76 billion in the fourth quarter missed estimates. Analysts polled by LSEG, formerly known as Refinitiv, forecast $2.81 billion. JetBlue Airways — The airline's stock jumped more than 15% after activist Carl Icahn reported a nearly 10% stake in the company. He said JetBlue shares are undervalued. ZoomInfo Technologies – Shares of the market intelligence company soared nearly 23%. ZoomInfo posted adjusted earnings of 26 cents per share on revenue of $316 million in the fourth quarter. Analysts polled by LSEG called for earnings of 25 cents a share and revenue of $311 million. Cadence Design Systems — The software company fell almost 6% after issuing a weak outlook for the first quarter. The company sees adjusted earnings of $1.10 to $1.14 per share on revenue of $990 million to $1.01 billion. Analysts polled by FactSet expected $1.37 per share and revenue of $1.09 billion. Beamr Imaging — Shares climbed roughly 3% after the video optimization technology company announced earlier on Monday a collaboration with chipmaker Nvidia to speed up adoption of its AOMedia Video 1 format. Arista Networks — The computer networking company slipped more than 5% despite beating Wall Street estimates on the top and bottom lines in the fourth quarter. The company issued revenue guidance for the first quarter in the range of $1.52 billion to $1.56 billion, while analysts polled by LSEG forecast $1.53 billion. Lattice Semiconductor — Shares fell nearly 5% after the chipmaker missed Wall Street estimates for fourth-quarter revenue. The company reported revenue of $171 million while analysts polled by LSEG forecast $176 million. Lattice also issued lower-than-expected first-quarter revenue guidance. Tripadvisor — Shares surged more than 15% after the vacation booking company formed a new special committee to evaluate proposals that may be pitched for a " potential transaction ."