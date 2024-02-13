Bitcoin money launderer Ian Freeman ordered to pay $3.5 million to romance scam victims

Ian Freeman outside of the federal courthouse in Concord, New Hampshire, in April 2023.

A New Hampshire libertarian activist and radio show host convicted of using bitcoin to launder tens of millions of dollars in proceeds from romance scams and internet fraud was ordered to pay more than $3.5 million in restitution to 29 primarily elderly victims, prosecutors said Tuesday.

The launderer, Ian Freeman also was ordered by a judge to forfeit other assets as restitution for the scheme, which among other things used several churches to receive money from victims under the guise of being donations before it was swapped for cryptocurrency, prosecutors said.

The assets included about 5.24 bitcoin currently valued at more than $258,000 and about $1.1 million in U.S. currency, the order in U.S. District Court in New Hampshire shows.

Freeman, 43, who had long promoted bitcoin as an alternative to the U.S. dollar, was sentenced in October to eight years in federal prison for his role in the scam conspiracy as part of a group dubbed "Crypto Six." He also was fined $40,000.

Prosecutors, who called his actions "the worst kind of crime. said that he laundered proceeds of scams by exchanging dollars for the popular cryptocurrency, charging "exorbitant fees" in the process.

Freeman earned more than $1 million through his business, which he had not registered as legally required with the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, prosecutors said.

"Ian Freeman's money laundering business caused many vulnerable people unnecessary anguish," said New Hampshire U.S. Attorney Jane Young in a statement on the order by U.S. District Judge Joseph Laplante.

"Nothing will ever take away the pain he caused these victims, but I am grateful that the dedicated prosecution team on this case was able to make many of them financially whole.

"Freeman and his co-conspirators opened and operated accounts at financial institutions in the names of various churches including the Shire Free Church, the Church of the Invisible Hand, the Crypto Church of New Hampshire, and the NH Peace Church," Young's office said in a statement.

"Freeman instructed bitcoin customers, who were often victims of scams, to lie to the financial institutions and describe their deposits as church donations. From 2016 to 2019, he paid no taxes, and concealed his income from the Internal Revenue Service," the office said.

Freeman's lawyer Mark Sisti told CNBC that his client was "very satisfied with the number" in the restitution order and that the assets forfeited by him would cover the $3.5 million with "no problem whatsoever."

Sisti said that he and Freeman will now focus on his pending appeal of his conviction.

The attorney disputed the prosecution's characterization of Freeman and the effect of his actions.

"There was no finding that these so-called victims were, quote, vulnerable," Sisti said. "They pursued this activity on their own, they were very intelligent people."

"This was no stealing granny's piggy bank, this was dealing with sophisticated individuals that were involved in moving money around, and cryptocurrency on their own," Sisti said.