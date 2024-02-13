Nvidia partner Cadence falls after earnings. Cramer says don't sweat the selling

CNBC's Jim Cramer said Tuesday he remains a believer in Cadence Design Systems , despite the company's first-guidance revenue guidance falling short of Wall Street expectations. Shares of the semiconductor design software maker — a partner of leading artificial intelligence chip firm Nvidia — fell more than 3% Tuesday, underperforming the S & P 500 in an overall down day. The stock entered the session up 12.6% year to date, outpacing the market. "Don't sweat the program. They're always conservative" when issuing guidance, Cramer said on "Squawk on the Street." "I like this stock, but let it come in." After the close Monday, Cadence said it expects first-quarter revenue between $990 and $1.01 billion. Analysts had been looking for sales of $1.09 billion in the three months ending March 31, according to estimates compiled by FactSet. California-based Cadence's business in China, the world's second-largest economy, appeared to be a significant factor in the lighter-than-expected revenue outlook, Cramer said. "I think the weakness came from China, which is going to be flat or down. China weakness has affected many different companies," he said. Cramer's Charitable Trust, the portfolio used by the CNBC Investing Club , does not have a position in Cadence. Its two chip stocks are Nvidia and Broadcom .