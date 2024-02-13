Oil moves slightly higher as crude prices struggle to break out

The sun is seen behind a crude oil pump jack in the Permian Basin in Loving County, Texas, U.S., November 22, 2019.

Oil futures edged slightly higher on Tuesday after falling flat in the previous session as crude prices struggle to break out amid uncertainty over the future course of the Middle East conflict and an unclear supply and demand picture.

The West Texas Intermediate contract for March added 53 cents, or 0.69%, to trade at $77.45 a barrel in morning trading. The Brent contract for April gained 58 cents, or .71%, to trade at $82.45 a barrel.

U.S. crude and the global benchmark settled largely flat on Monday after rallying more than 6% last week as the war in Gaza raged on, highlighting an ongoing risk to crude supplies if the conflict spreads further.

Oil prices have struggled to break out of a $10 range amid uncertainty in the Middle East and an unclear supply and demand outlook for the year.

WTI and Brent are up about 8% and 7% respectively for the year, however.