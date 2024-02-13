Pilots got their payday. Now flights attendants are pushing airlines for higher wages

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JANUARY 24: American Airlines workers picket at O'Hare International Airport on January 24, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. The workers, mostly flight attendants with the Association of Professional Flight Attendants (APFA), were picketing to demand better working conditions as their contract negotiations continue. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Airline pilots won pay raises worth billions of dollars in new labor deals last year. Flight attendants are now pushing for similar improvements.

Flight attendants from United Airlines , American Airlines , Southwest Airlines , Alaska Airlines and others picketed Tuesday at dozens of airports around the U.S., demanding higher wages and better quality of life.

"We have been in a period of austerity for 20 years, and it's time the industry paid up," said Sara Nelson, president of the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA, which represents cabin crews at United, Spirit, Frontier and others.

The demonstrations mark the first mass pickets jointly held by the labor unions, which represent more than 100,000 flight attendants at U.S. airlines between them. New labor deals would come not just on the heels of pilot contracts, but also pay increases won by auto workers, Hollywood writers and at major companies like UPS .

Flight attendants at most of the largest airlines haven't received pay increases since before the pandemic, which paused contract talks, while the cost of living rose sharply in recent years.

American and other carriers told CNBC they are optimistic that they will reach agreements with their flight attendants in the coming months.

Labor costs and fuel account for airlines' two largest expenses.