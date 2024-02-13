Stock gains to survive a market correction if rate cuts are delayed, one economist says

The latest stock gains will hold until the end of the year and survive a mid-year market correction, if central banks implement interest rate cuts later than investors have currently priced in, one economist says.

Gains will stay in line with recent rallies despite seasonal volatility, as markets potentially re-price to acclimate to a different rate cut trajectory from central banks, Ludovic Subran, chief economist at German financial services firm Allianz, told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe" on Monday.

Investors currently "expect a huge pivot and they expect a very early pivot," Subran said, despite signs now suggesting a mid-year rate pivot from central banks that may come in smaller than previously thought.

"That means substantial volatility ahead, when people are going to re-rate, but I also think that what we've seen as gains from the last part of '23, and early '24, are going to be there by the end of the year," he continued.

European stocks went on a tear through the final two months of 2023, taking the regional Stoxx 600 index to an annual gain of 12.7%, according to LSEG data. The U.S. S&P 500 has meanwhile been on the ascent since late October and on Friday closed above 5,000 for the first time on record.