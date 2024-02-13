Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: JetBlue Airways, Arista Networks, Tripadvisor and more

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell. JetBlue Airways — Shares of JetBlue Airways popped more than 15% after activist investor Carl Icahn revealed a 10% stake in the airline, viewing the company as undervalued. Arista Networks — The computer networking stock dropped more than 7% even after the company topped fourth-quarter estimates. Arista Networks said it expected first-quarter revenue to range between $1.52 billion and $1.56 billion versus an estimate of $1.53 billion. Many on Wall Street, including Goldman Sachs, had expected the company to raise its full-year outlook. Tripadvisor — Shares jumped nearly 12% after Tripadvisor formed a special committee, comprised of its independent directors, to evaluate proposals that may be pitched for a " potential transaction ." Coca-Cola — Shares were little changed after the beverage giant posted mixed results for the fourth quarter. The company posted adjusted earnings of 49 cents per share, matching an LSEG estimate. Revenue came in at $10.85 billion, beating a forecast of $10.68 billion. Hasbro — Shares tumbled 9% after the toymaker missed expectations in the fourth quarter. Hasbro earned 38 cents per share, excluding items, on $1.29 billion in revenue, while analysts polled by LSEG forecasted 66 cents per share and $1.36 billion, respectively. The company also said to expect a weak gross margin and a drop in full-year revenue tied to soft consumer products sales. Shopify — Shares dropped more than 12% even after the e-commerce company posted a fourth-quarter beat on the top and bottom lines. Shopify reported adjusted earnings of 34 cents per share, exceeding the FactSet consensus estimate of 30 cents per share. Revenue of $2.14 billion was greater than the $2.08 billion expected by analysts polled by FactSet. Datadog — The software stock declined more than 4% after issuing disappointing guidance. Datadog said it expects adjusted earnings per share to range between 33 cents and 35 cents in the first quarter and $1.38 and $1.44 for the full year. Analysts polled by LSEG had been bracing for per-share earnings of 39 cents and $1.83, respectively. Fourth-quarter revenue surpassed Wall Street's estimates. ZoomInfo Technologies — The market intelligence stock skyrocketed 15% on strong earnings and a slightly better-than-expected first-quarter earnings per share outlook. ZoomInfo reported earnings of 26 cents per share, excluding items, on $316 million in revenue. That topped the EPS of 25 cents and revenue of $311 million expected by analysts polled by LSEG. Cadence Design Systems — Cadence Design Systems slumped 8% after issuing weak first-quarter guidance. The software maker topped Wall Street's fourth-quarter estimates but said it expects revenues to range between $990 million and $1.01 billion in the current period. That fell short of a FactSet estimate of $1.09 billion. Lattice Semiconductor — The semiconductor stock fell 7% after posting mixed fourth-quarter results and disappointing guidance. Lattice Semiconductor topped earnings expectations but posted $171 million in revenue, falling short of the $176 million expected by analysts surveyed by LSEG. For the current period, the company expected earnings to range between $130 million and $150 million versus a $174 million estimate. Biogen — Biogen's stock slumped more than 4% after posting disappointing fourth-quarter results. The biotechnology company fell short of Wall Street's estimates on the top and bottom lines, posting earnings of $2.95 per share, excluding items, on $2.39 billion in revenue. Restaurant Brands International – Shares of the fast food operator reported strong fourth quarter financial results , fueled by sales growth at Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes' brands. Earnings of 75 cents per share adjusted on revenue of $1.82 billion, which beat analysts' expectations of 73 cents per share on revenue of $1.81 billion, according to LSEG. The shares were unchanged in premarket trading. Children's Place — The children's apparel retailer slumped 12% after BTIG downgraded shares to sell from a neutral rating, citing a highly unfavorable risk/reward outcome. The firm adjusted its price target to reflect more than 75% downside. The company recently revealed it is working with advisors on new financing options. Molson Coors Beverage — Shares added nearly 3% after the beer maker posted a fourth-quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings per share came in at $1.19, above the $1.12 expected from analysts polled by FactSet. Revenue was also slightly above expectations at $2.79 billion versus the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. — CNBC's Tanaya Macheel, Hakyung Kim, Alex Harring, Fred Imbert, Sarah Min and Michelle Fox contributed reporting