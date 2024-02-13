Treating China as ‘un-investable’ would be ‘wide of the mark,’ JPMorgan strategist says

Visitors near Yuyuan Bazaar in Shanghai, China, on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024. Raul Ariano | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Even as China's economy is facing difficulties, treating it as un-investable like some analysts have suggested would not be the right call, John Bilton, head of global multi-asset strategy at JPMorgan Asset Management, told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe." "I don't think you can treat the world's second-largest economy as either an alternative investment or un-investable, that would be wide of the mark," Bilton said. Doubts about investing in China have emerged as the economy is battling pressures from deflation, lackluster economic data that suggests an economic slowdown, and a struggling property market. Uncertainty around monetary policy and a shrinking labor force are further causes for concern, Bilton noted.

The People's Bank of China last month said it would lower the amount of liquidity it was requiring banks to hold, which many are hoping will allow more loans to be taken out and prompt more spending. Some analysts saw this as potential dovish policy shift from the PBOC, which has appeared reluctant to take measures that could boost the struggling economy. Financial bodies including the International Monetary Fund have called for further monetary policy reforms since then. IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva told CNBC this week that China had been advised to make use of more of its available fiscal and monetary policy space.

