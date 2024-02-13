Former Ron DeSantis Wall Street fundraiser to bolster Trump’s campaign war chest

Veteran Wall Street executive Omeed Malik is planning to raise over $3 million and donate at least $100,000 in support of Donald Trump's campaign, the latest backer of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' failed bid to help the former president.

Malik, who is the CEO of Farvahar Partners, said in an interview that after helping to raise money and give voice to the likes of DeSantis and independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., he now plans to turn to his extensive network to help finance Trump's campaign for president.

"What I am committing to doing is putting the resources that I have and rolodex I have, both of which are material, behind the president on a go-forward basis," Malik said.

Malik's bona fides are rare in Trump's orbit. Until recently, he was living in New York City and identifying as a Democrat. He was a regular donor to both Democrats and Republicans, sitting on the Council of Foreign Relations, and building a traditional Wall Street resume with stints at Bank of America and corporate law firm Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP.

But Malik was disturbed by what he saw as government overreach during the COVID-19 pandemic, which pushed him to move to Florida and begin gravitating toward the right side of the aisle. And, like many Trump voters, he said it was what he deemed the "weaponization of regulatory and legal systems" that drew him to the former president.

"It's starting to become primetime here between [President Joe] Biden and Trump, and this is when I can be much more effective," Malik said.

The pandemic also inspired him to pursue alternative ventures. Malik's firm, 1789 Capital, is a financial backer behind Tucker Carlson's media company. The firm aims to help create a sort of parallel economy that appeals to more conservative consumers. He's also behind PublicSquare, a conservative shopping app meant to rival Amazon.

Now his focus is turning to making a marked impact on the 2024 election.

Malik plans to raise at least $3 million for Trump's campaign for president, an advisor to him told CNBC. That's the same amount he raised for DeSantis' 2022 gubernatorial campaign. The advisor was granted anonymity to describe private efforts to help Trump.