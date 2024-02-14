Ford facing potential strike of 3,000 UK white-collar workers

The logo of car manufacturer Ford is pictured in Inwood, New York, on February 5, 2024.

LONDON — Ford was warned on Wednesday that more than 3,000 white-collar workers across the U.K. could launch industrial action after union members rejected a pay offer from the U.S. automotive giant.

Unite, one of the U.K.'s largest trade unions, said although offers put forward by Ford for salaried staff and managers had been rejected by more than 90% among both sets of workers, the company had so far refused to come to the negotiating table.

The union warned Ford that if it did not attend negotiations via Acas, the U.K.'s independent conciliation service, it would begin the process of balloting its members on potential strike action. This would take place at Ford sides across the country, from Liverpool to Essex.

Unite characterized the pay offer from Ford for many of the salaried staff as "an unconsolidated one-off payment of five per cent of their salary for 2024, meaning their actual wages will not increase this year."

Members in management grade positions were allegedly offered a "performance related bonus payment, which provides no guarantee of a cost-of-living increase."

Workers across the U.K.'s public and private sectors have walked out in recent years as the country's inflation-fueled cost of living crisis hammered real wages and household bills.

Ford said it has been in pay negotiations with employee representatives since the end of last year, as its previous two-year deal ends.

"Whilst trade union members have voted internally at a members vote to reject the company's offer, Ford remains willing to continue dialogue through our established bargaining frameworks on the fair and balanced offer made," the company said.