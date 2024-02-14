Indonesia is heading to the polls to elect Jokowi's presidential successor

Presidential candidate and former Jakarta governor Anies Baswedan, vice presidential candidate Muhaimin Iskandar, presidential candidate and Indonesia's Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto, vice presidential candidate Gibran Rakabuming Raka, presidential candidate and former Central Java governor Ganjar Pranowo and vice presidential candidate Mahfud MD (from left to right) react on the stage during the last presidential election debate at the Jakarta Convention Center in Jakarta on February 4, 2024.

More than 200 million voters in Indonesia are heading to more than 800,000 polling stations in the world's third-largest democracy on Wednesday to elect President Joko Widodo's successor, a new national House of Representatives and various local legislators.

Defense Minister Probowo Subianto, 72, is the frontrunner in what could be the former army general's last attempt at seeking the highest political office in the world's most populous Muslim country, according to various opinion polls ahead of the Feb. 14 vote. Widodo, also popularly known as Jokowi, beat Probowo in the last two presidential elections.

The outcome of these elections could go some way in affecting Indonesia's nascent democracy, while determining if Southeast Asia's largest economy can attain developed status by 2045. It's also unclear if the new president would derail the relocation of the national capital from Jakarta to Nusantara or curtail Jokowi's ambitions of turning Indonesia into a global hub for battery manufacturing.

"It is [Probowo's] election to lose, but that doesn't mean he's going to win this fast," Richard Borsuk, an adjunct senior fellow at Nanyang Technological University's Rajaratnam School of International Studies, told CNBC "Squawk Box Asia" last week.

Some of the latest opinion polls showed Probowo netting more than 50% of the vote against two other opponents. Probowo was nominated by his Gerindra Party.

To win outright, a pair must obtain more than 50% of the national vote and at least 20% of ballots cast in more than half of the 38 provinces in Indonesia on Wednesday. If no pair achieves this, Indonesians across the world's largest archipelagic state, spanning more than 17,000 islands, will head to a runoff in June between the two best performing pairings.

Voters have six hours to cast their five ballots for their preferred presidential and vice presidential pairing, as well as legislators at the national, provincial and regency level, along with a regional senator for the national parliament.