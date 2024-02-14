Stocks making the biggest moves after the bell: Cisco, Twilio, Tripadvisor and more

Here are the stocks making headlines after the bell. Cisco — The tech stock fell 5% after fiscal third-quarter guidance showed declining revenue. Cisco also announced a restructuring plan that would lead to a 5% reduction in jobs . Applovin — Shares of the tech company surged more than 12% after strong fourth-quarter results and forward guidance. Applovin reported 49 cents in earnings per share on $953 million of revenue. Analysts surveyed by LSEG were expecting 35 cents in earnings per share on $928 million of revenue. Twilio – Shares of the consumer engagement company slid 10%. For the current quarter, Twilio issued revenue guidance that came in below the Street's expectations, calling for a range of $1.025 billion to $1.035 billion. Analysts polled by LSEG anticipated $1.049 billion in revenue. Active consumers also came in below estimates at 305,000 versus the 311,000 expected, per StreetAccount. Albemarle — The lithium producer's stock dipped 4% following a quarterly update. In the fourth quarter, Albermarle's net sales fell 10% year over year and the company reported a net loss caused by a pre-tax charge and a tax valuation charge in China. Tripadvisor – The travel planning company's stock leapt 7%. In the fourth quarter, Tripadvisor reported adjusted earnings of 38 cents per share on revenue of $390 million. Analysts surveyed by LSEG anticipated earnings of 22 cents a share and revenue of $374 million. Informatica — Shares of the enterprise technology company jumped 11% after a stronger-than-expected fourth quarter. Informatica reported 32 cents in adjusted earnings per share on $445 million of revenue. Analysts surveyed by LSEG were expected 30 cents per share on $432 million of revenue. JFrog — The software stock jumped 13% after a stronger-than-expected fourth quarter report. JFrog generated 19 cents in adjusted earnings per share on $97 million of revenue. Analysts surveyed by LSEG were expecting 12 cents per share on $93 million of revenue. NerdWallet — The personal finance stock sank 8.7% after a surprise fourth-quarter loss. NerdWallet reported a loss of 3 cents per share, while analysts were expecting 10 cents of positive earnings per share, according to LSEG. Fastly — The cloud stock fell nearly 23% amid signs of weakening sales growth. Fastly's fourth-quarter revenue of $138 million was short of Wall Street expectations for $140 million, according to LSEG, and the company said that revenue would likely fall sequentially during the current quarter.