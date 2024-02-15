Japan and Singapore miss GDP expectations; Asia markets rebound after Wednesday sell-off

A woman rides her bicycle with the Marina Bay Sands hotel and high-rise buildings in the background in Singapore on Sept. 4, 2023.

Asia-Pacific markets rebounded after mostly falling on Wednesday after hotter-than-expected U.S. inflation data stoked concerns the Federal Reserve might keep interest rates higher for longer.

On Thursday, investors assessed gross domestic product readings from Japan and Singapore, as well as trade numbers from South Korea.

Japan's GDP for the fourth quarter fell 0.4% on an annualized basis, a sharp miss from the 1.4% growth expected by economists polled by Reuters.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, it slipped 0.1%, compared with a 0.3% rise expected in the Reuters poll.

Singapore saw its fourth-quarter GDP grow 2.2% year on year, lower than the 2.5% expected. The city state also revised its third-quarter GDP growth rate from 2.8% to a sharply lower figure of 1%.