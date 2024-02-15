Renault shares up 6% as carmaker plans dividend hike

Shares of Renault climbed in morning trade on Thursday, after the French carmaker said it would propose raising its dividend per share to 1.85 euros ($1.99) for the financial year, up from 0.25 euros previously.

Paris-listed shares were 6.1% higher at 8:50 a.m. London time.

The company on Wednesday reported a full-year group operating margin of 7.9%, which comes in towards the top end of its prior guidance. The automaker reiterated its target of double-digit margins by 2030.

Group revenue rose 13% to 52.4 billion euros, while net profit was slightly below forecasts, according to Reuters.