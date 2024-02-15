Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: DoorDash, Roku, Applied Materials and more

Check out the companies making headlines in after-hours trading. DoorDash – Shares dropped nearly 8% after the food delivery reported mixed fourth-quarter results. Although revenue rose 27% to $2.3 billion, outpacing LSEG estimates, the loss of 39 cents per share was wider than expected. DoorDash, which has seen its stock skyrocket 85% over the past year, saw the total number of orders rise 23% to 574 million, higher than the expected 561 million. Coinbase – Shares of the cryptocurrency exchange gained 13% in extended trading after the company posted fourth-quarter earnings of $1.04 per share on revenue of $954 million. Analysts had expected a 1 cent per share loss on revenue of $822 million, according to LSEG. Applied Materials – Shares of the semiconductor equipment maker popped 11% in after-hours trading as earnings topped estimates and the company gave a rosy outlook for the fiscal second quarter. First-quarter earnings per share of $2.13, excluding items, bested estimates of $1.90 per share, from LSEG. Revenue for the period came out at $6.71 billion, topping the $6.48 billion estimate. Toast – The maker of restaurant point of sale systems saw shares rise 3% after hours following its fourth-quarter results. The company posted a loss of 7 cents per share, which was narrower than the 11 cent per share loss analysts expected, according to LSEG. Revenue of $1.04 billion came in about in line with expectations of $1.02 billion. Roku – Shares tumbled 14% after the streaming provider reported a wider-than-expected loss of 55 cents per share for the fourth quarter, compared with the 52 cents per share analysts expected, according to LSEG. Revenue of $984 million beat estimates of $968 million. DraftKings – Shares lost 2% after the sports betting company posted a surprise loss for the fourth quarter of 10 cents per share, versus analysts' expectations of earnings of 8 cents per share, according to LSEG. Revenue came in slightly below analysts' estimates at $1.23 billion, versus $1.24 billion expected. Trade Desk – Shares of the digital advertising company popped nearly 19% after quarterly revenue of $606 million topped Wall Street estimates of $582 million. The company's revenue forecast for the first quarter was also higher than analysts had expected. Dropbox – Shares declined more than 3% after the file hosting service operator reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of 50 cents per share on revenue of $635 million. Analysts were expecting 48 cents per share in earnings on revenue of $631 million, according to LSEG. Yelp — Shares dropped about10% after the website's first-quarter guidance for both adjusted EBITDA and revenue missed analysts' estimates. Fourth-quarter earnings per share also came up short, according to LSEG. Yelp earned 37 cents per share on revenue of $342.4 million Texas Roadhouse — The steakhouse chain's fourth-quarter earnings per share topped analysts' consensus estimates, according to FactSet. Texas Roadhouse also raised its dividend 11%. The shares rose 8.3% after the stock market closed. Bio Rad Laboratories — The life science equipment company's fourth-quarter earnings per share exceeded analysts' consensus estimates, FactSet said. The stock initially rose 7% after hours, but was recently unchanged. – CNBC's Tanaya Macheel and Scott Schnipper contributed reporting.