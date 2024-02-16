Oil prices pull back as market tries to make sense of conflicting demand estimates

A flare burns excess natural gas in the Permian Basin in Loving County, Texas, U.S. November 23, 2019.

Oil prices pulled back Friday as the market sorted through conflicting demand forecasts from OPEC and the International Energy Agency.

The West Texas Intermediate contract for March lost 63 cents, or 0.81%, to $77.40 a barrel. April Brent futures dropped 75 cents a barrel to $82.09 a barrel, down 0.91%.

The pullback comes after U.S. crude and the global benchmark rallied Thursday, brushing off a weak global demand forecast for 2024 from the IEA.

Crude prices found support Thursday after U.S. consumer retail sales fell more than than expected in January, putting pressure on the dollar by suggesting a slower economy and raising hopes that the Federal Reserve might soon start cutting interest rates.