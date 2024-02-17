Germany's defense minister says NATO's 2% target is just the start: 'We'll probably need more'

Germany's defense minister said on Saturday that his country's commitment to spend 2% of GDP on defense was just the starting point and that more would likely be needed.

Earlier in the day, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz insisted that the 2% spending target would be met "in the 2020s, in the 2030s and beyond."

However, Boris Pistorius, Germany's federal minister of defense, stressed that spending 2% was always designed to be a minimum.

"2% can only be the start of it. We might — we'll probably need more — in the next years," Pistorius said on a CNBC-moderated panel at the Munich Security Conference.

The comments come after former U.S. President Donald Trump said last weekend that he "would encourage" Russia "to do whatever the hell they want" to NATO members that don't meet the alliance's defense spending guidelines.