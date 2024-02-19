Singapore outbound flights to cost more from 2026 over green fuel requirements

Travellers look at the flight departure schedule on the screen at Singapore Changi airport on December 7, 2022.

Flights departing from Singapore will cost more from 2026 as the country pushes ahead with its aviation industry decarbonization goals.

All outbound planes will use sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) from 2026 as Singapore aims 1% of all jet fuel used at Changi Airport and Seletar Airport by that year to comprise SAF, with plans to raise it to 3-5% by 2030, Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat said Monday.

The initiative is part of a sustainable air hub blueprint which was unveiled by the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) on the eve of the Singapore Airshow.

"The use of SAF is a critical pathway for the decarbonization of aviation and is expected to contribute around 65% of the carbon emission reduction needed to achieve net zero by 2050," CAAS said in a statement.

To achieve the ambitious 1% target by 2026, travelers flying out of Singapore will have to be prepared to pay higher air fares. Currently, SAF comprises about 0.2% of global jet fuel use.

Economy class passengers taking direct flights from Singapore to Bangkok, Tokyo and London might have to pay an additional S$3, S$6 and S$16, respectively, according to the sustainable air hub blueprint. Passengers taking premium classes will pay higher levies.

The cost impact that comes with the target of raising the SAF composition to 1% is "manageable," Chee said, adding that key stakeholders have been consulted and the goal provides an incentive for new investments in SAF production facilities.

In 2021, the International Air Transport Association and member airlines committed to reaching net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.