Asia markets opens mixed as markets await decision on China's key lending rates

Aerial view of vehicles being driven on the road through the central business district on October 5, 2020 in Beijing, China.

Asia-Pacific markets opened mixed Tuesday, as investors await an update from China's central bank on its key lending rates.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 dipped 0.08%, while futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index stood at 16,207 pointing to a stronger start compared with the HSI's close of 16,155.61.

Japan's Nikkei 225 was 0.21% higher in its first hour of trade as the index continues to hover near record highs. South Korea's Kospi shed 0.36%.