Asia markets opens mixed as markets await decision on China's key lending rates
Asia-Pacific markets opened mixed Tuesday, as investors await an update from China's central bank on its key lending rates.
In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 dipped 0.08%, while futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index stood at 16,207 pointing to a stronger start compared with the HSI's close of 16,155.61.
Japan's Nikkei 225 was 0.21% higher in its first hour of trade as the index continues to hover near record highs. South Korea's Kospi shed 0.36%.
Investors will monitor the People's Bank of China's announcement on its one- and five-year loan prime rates. The one- and five-year LPR currently stand at 3.45% and 4.2%, respectively.
U.S. markets were closed for the Presidents Day holiday.
Xpeng plans to hire 4,000 people, invest in AI as CEO warns intense EV rivalry
Xpeng plans to hire 4,000 new people and invest in artificial intelligence technology, according to the company's CEO He Xiaopeng.
He also warned of intense competition in the electric vehicle space which could end in a "bloodbath."
He said in a letter to employees on Sunday that the company will invest a total of 3.5 billion Chinese yuan ($486.2 million) in the research and development of artificial intelligence technology focused on "intelligent driving."
Europe stocks close higher
European stocks nudged higher Monday, with the Stoxx 600 index up 0.17% after gaining 1.4% last week.
The U.K.'s FTSE 100 was up 0.22%, though France's CAC 40 was flat and Germany's DAX fell 0.15%.
S&P 500 and Dow futures are near flat
Futures connected to the S&P 500 and Dow were both little changed shortly after 6 p.m. ET Monday night. Nasdaq 100 futures inched higher by 0.2%.
