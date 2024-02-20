Mad Money

Monday - Friday, 6:00 - 7:00 PM ET

Mad Money

Cramer's Lighting Round: 'Ring the register' on Celestica

Julie Coleman@itsjuliecoleman
WATCH LIVE
Key Points
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Stock Chart IconStock chart icon
hide content
MPLX's year-to-date stock performance.

MPLX: "I like it very much, I like the pipelines...That's a very good situation."

Stock Chart IconStock chart icon
hide content
Taiwan Semiconductor's year-to-date stock performance.

Taiwan Semiconductor: "We're going to let these stocks come in a little here...We cannot be so eager to buy first dip."

Stock Chart IconStock chart icon
hide content
Celestica's year-to-date stock performance.

Celestica: "You're going to ring the register, you're literally going to sell one third of it. Celestica is a very dicey situation."

Lightning Round: Ring the register on Celestica, says Jim Cramer
watch now
VIDEO3:1403:14
Lightning Round: Ring the register on Celestica, says Jim Cramer
Mad Money with Jim Cramer

Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com