Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Palo Alto Networks, SolarEdge Technologies, Diamondback Energy and more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell. Palo Alto Networks – Shares declined nearly 19% after the cybersecurity company's full-year guidance missed expectations. Palo Alto Networks said it predicts full-year revenue growth of 15% to 16%, down from earlier guidance of 18% to 19% growth. The company also reduced its full-year billings forecast. Meanwhile, adjusted earnings and revenue in the fiscal second quarter topped analysts' estimates. Diamondback Energy — Shares gained 1.6% after the energy company beat on both top- and bottom-lines in the fourth quarter. Diamondback posted adjusted earnings of $4.74 per share on $2.23 billion in revenue. Analysts polled by LSEG had forecasted $4.66 in earnings per share on revenue of $2.17 billion. Caesars Entertainment — The hotel and resorts stock lost more than 1% after posting a revenue miss in the prior quarter. Caesars reported $2.83 billion in revenue while analysts had estimated $2.85 billion, according to LSEG. SolarEdge Technologies — Shares tumbled 9% after the solar company's mixed fourth-quarter report . SolarEdge reported smaller-than-expected adjusted losses of 92 cents per share, compared to analysts' forecasts of $1.17 losses per share, per LSEG. Meanwhile, revenue of $316 million fell below Wall Street's expectations of $354 million. Quarterly revenue declined 56% year over year. Revenue guidance for the first quarter also came in below expectations. Teladoc — The virtual health-care company fell 16% after reporting lower-than-expected revenue and weak forward guidance. Teladoc reported $661 million in revenue versus estimates of $671 million, according to analysts polled by LSEG. The company did post smaller-than-expected losses of 17 cents per share, compared to analysts' predictions for a loss of 21 cents per share. Teladoc guided for revenue of $630 million to $645 million in the first quarter, missing analysts' estimates of $673 million according to LSEG. Toll Brothers — The homebuilder saw its shares jump more than 3% in after-hours trading after the company reported better-than-expected earnings. Toll Brothers posted earnings of $2.25 per share for the fiscal first quarter, higher than an estimate of $1.78 per share, according to LSEG. Revenue of $1.93 billion also beat expectations. CoStar Group — Shares fell 7% after the real estate marketplace issued weaker-than-anticipated guidance for the current quarter. CoStar anticipates first quarter earnings of 6 to 7 cents per share on revenue of $645 million to $650 million. Analysts polled by LSEG called for 29 cents per share on revenue of $653 million. Full-year guidance was also weaker than anticipated, overshadowing beats on the top and bottom lines for the fourth quarter. — CNBC's Yun Li and Alex Harring contributed reporting