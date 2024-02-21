Ford, UAW reach local labor deal to avert strike at Kentucky plant

Ford Super Duty trucks are seen at the Kentucky Truck assembly plant in Louisville, Kentucky, U.S., April 27, 2023.

Ford and a United Auto Workers local union reached a tentative deal on Wednesday to avert a strike at the automaker's most profitable plant.

The UAW had threatened that nearly 9,000 workers at Ford's Kentucky truck plant would strike on Friday if local union demands were not resolved.

The UAW said Tuesday the deal addresses local issues related to skilled trades, ergonomics and health and safety.

Ford said in a statement it was "pleased to have reached a tentative agreement."

The Louisville plant is Ford's largest in terms of employment and revenue. Workers at the plant produce Ford Super Duty pickups as well as Ford Expeditions and Lincoln Navigator SUVs.

Dozens of local contracts across the Big Three automakers — Ford, General Motors and Stellantis — remain in negotiations, according the UAW. Local contracts differ from the national agreements that the UAW ratified in late 2023 and deal with plant-specific issues.

— CNBC's Michael Wayland contributed to this report.