Jim Cramer says buy this data center equipment firm despite its weak guidance

Vertiv Holdings : The data center equipment maker, whose shares have roughly quadrupled over the past year, issued guidance that didn't live up to Wall Street's lofty expectations. However, the stock is now trading well off its lows of the morning. "Data center still strong. Buy," Jim Cramer said. Teladoc Health : Shares tumbled 24% after the telehealth provider's quarterly revenue missed estimates and offered soft guidance. "When they started they were only guy. There's like 40 Teladocs. Enough already. Sell," Jim said. Bausch + Lomb : Shares jumped more than 8% after the Canadian eye-care company delivered a better-than-expected quarter alongside an upbeat sales forecast. "First time they've had pipeline in a very long time," Jim said, noting that CEO Brent Saunders is set to appear on CNBC's "Mad Money" later Wednesday. SolarEdge Technologies : While the solar company's quarterly loss was smaller than anticipated, its current quarter guidance was weak, sending the stock sliding more than 15%. "SolarEdge turned out to be just another one line Enphase," Jim said.