Shares of supplier TSMC, chip equipment maker ASML fall ahead of Nvidia's earnings report

A laptop keyboard, a binary code reflected and Nvidia logo displayed on a phone screen are seen in this illustration photo taken in Krakow, Poland on January 2, 2024.

Shares of two critical chip firms TSMC and ASML fell ahead of U.S.-based artificial intelligence chip designer Nvidia's earnings report.

Nvidia is set to report its fourth-quarter earnings after the U.S. market closes Wednesday. Wall Street will parse commentary from Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang for an indication of how long the company's massive growth can last.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company dropped more than 1% on Wednesday morning. TSMC, which is the world's largest producer of advanced processors, manufactures chips for companies such as Nvidia and Apple .

Nasdaq-listed shares of Dutch semiconductor equipment maker ASML closed 2.09% lower on Tuesday. ASML supplies the likes of TSMC with machines that are critical to manufacturing chips. That includes the extreme ultraviolet lithography machine which is used to make the most advanced chips in the world, like the ones that go into an Apple iPhone.

Other Taiwanese semiconductor companies United Microelectronics Corp . and MediaTek slipped 0.91% and 0.31% respectively on Wednesday.