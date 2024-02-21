Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Nvidia, SolarEdge, Teladoc, Palo Alto Networks and more

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell. Nvidia — The chipmaker giant slipped nearly 2% as investors grappled with concerns the stock has become too overvalued ahead of its widely-anticipated fourth-quarter earnings release . Nvidia is slated to post its results after the market closes on Wednesday. SolarEdge Technologies — Shares dropped more than 20% after the company posted mixed quarterly results. The solar inverter maker posted a smaller-than-expected loss for the fourth quarter. However, revenue guidance for the first quarter was well below analyst expectations . Teladoc — Shares dropped 20% the morning after the online health-care company posted worse-than-expected revenue and guidance. Teladoc saw $661 million in revenue, below the $671 million forecast of analysts polled by LSEG. The company posted a loss of 17 cents per share, smaller than the 21-cent figure anticipated by analysts surveyed. When looking at the current quarter, Teladoc guided revenue between $630 million to $645 million, lower than the estimate of $673 million from analysts, per LSEG. Palo Alto Networks — The cybersecurity stock sank more than 23% after cutting its full-year revenue and billings guidance . Palo Alto Networks topped earnings and revenue expectations for the recent quarter, but said it anticipates slower growth for the full year. The company estimates that revenue growth for the year will range between 15% and 16%, versus its initial guidance of 18% to 19%. RingCentral — Shares slipped 5% after the cloud-based communications company posted mixed guidance for its current quarter and year. On the other hand, RingCentral posted fourth-quarter results that beat analyst expectations for both earnings and revenue. Toll Brothers — The homebuilder stock added 2% after the company reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $2.25 per share, higher than the $1.78 analysts polled by LSEG had expected. The company's revenue of $1.93 billion also beat the anticipated $1.86 billion. Wendy's — The fast food stock dipped 1% on Wednesday following a downgrade to neutral from overweight by JPMorgan. A rise in promotional activity at restaurants could hamper Wendy's stock in the coming year, JPMorgan said in a note to clients. Norfolk Southern — The stock added nearly 1% after the railroad operator received an upgrade from Barclays to overweight from equal weight. Analyst Brandon Oglenski wrote that he was bullish on the company's anticipated management changes, including the future ousting of CEO Alan Shaw. Amazon — Shares of the e-commerce giant added 1% following the news that Amazon would be added to the Dow Jones Industrial Average , replacing Walgreens Boots Alliance. The change will officially go into effect before the market opens on February 26. Walgreens Boots Alliance — The retail pharmacy stock slid 3% following the news that it would be replaced by Amazon in the 30-stock Dow Jones Industrial Average. HSBC — Shares slid 7% after the bank posted a full-year pre-tax profit for 2023 that missed analyst expectations . HSBC's pre-tax profit climbed 78% last year to a record $30.3 billion, but still missed the median estimates of $34.06 billion that analysts polled by LSEG had anticipated. CEO Noel Quinn said the bank had been hit by a $3 billion "valuation adjustment" due to a 19% stake in a Chinese bank. Wingstop — Shares were down 3.9% ahead of the restaurant chain's earnings report. Wall Street analysts polled by FactSet expect Wingstop to report $120 million in revenue and earnings per share of 57 cents for the fourth quarter. The stock has run up more than 26% year to date. Analog Devices — Shares slid 1.3% after the company issued weaker-than-expected second-quarter earnings guidance, though the semiconductor company's first-quarter results beat on the top and bottom lines, according to analysts polled by FactSet. Analog Devices forecasts adjusted earnings of $1.26 per share, give or take 10 cents, below the FactSet consensus estimate of $1.56 per share. — CNBC's Michelle Fox, Alexander Harring, Fred Imbert, Sarah Min, Jesse Pound and Samantha Subin contributed reporting.