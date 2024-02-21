Turkey is back in from the cold with NATO and F-16 moves, but thorny issues remain

President of Turkey Recep Erdogan addresses journalists during the final national press conference during the high level NATO summit in Litexpo Conference Centre in Vilnius, Lithuania on July 12, 2023.

Turkey spent nearly two years — along with Hungary — holding up Sweden's accession to NATO.

It's bought powerful Russian weapons systems and its outspoken President Recep Tayyip Erdogan openly lambastes leaders of allied Western countries. Relations between Turkey and the West have been strained, to say the least.

But with the decision to allow Sweden into NATO in late January — a move that required unanimous approval by all 31 members of the alliance — it's as if a switch has been flipped.

Within hours of Ankara's decision, the U.S. approved a $23 billion sale for F-16 fighter jets to Turkey that had been delayed since 2021. The State Department's Victoria Nuland said that Turkey would immediately begin receiving modernization kits for their F-16s, and that Washington would be "delighted" to welcome Turkey back into the F-35 program for NATO's most advanced fighter jet, as soon as the allies resolved the issue of Turkey's Russian weapons system purchases.

It's worth noting that Hungary has yet to approve Sweden's NATO bid, and remains the only member of the alliance standing in the way of the Nordic country's accession.

"No country within the western orbit has taken so many problematic steps only to be welcomed back with open arms," David Lepeska, a Turkish and Eastern Mediterranean affairs columnist wrote for UAE outlet The National.

Turkey seemingly has a unique position that allows it to push the envelope and cross lines with its NATO allies. And it's also welcomed back with open arms after a single change in position, despite calls for stricter accountability by some U.S. lawmakers.

"My approval of Turkey's request to purchase F-16 aircraft has been contingent on Turkish approval of Sweden's NATO membership. But make no mistake: This was not a decision I came to lightly," Democratic Senator Ben Cardin, chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said in a statement.