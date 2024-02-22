Cramer's Lighting Round: Vertiv is a buy

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon GlobalFoundries' year-to-date stock performance.

GlobalFoundries : "I think it's an interesting stock. I'm not a big foundry guys unless it's Taiwan Semi. And that's the one I like."

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon Danaher's year-to-date stock performance.

Danaher : "What a comeback Danaher has made...I think you can go higher, just like the Danaher of old."

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon Cal-Maine Foods' year-to-date stock performance.

Cal-Maine Foods : "An unnecessary stock own, frankly. Ineffectual, not for me."

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon Workday's year-to-date stock performance.

Workday : "Workday, Salesforce, and ServiceNow are the three that have the models that I like. They are true platform companies...You've got three winners there."

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon Vertiv's year-to-date stock performance.

Vertiv : "That quarter was magnificent...They are the guts of the data centers. Stay long [buy, buy, buy!]."

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon Pure Storage's year-to-date stock performance.

Pure Storage : "They've gotten their act together. This had been an inconsistent company....They really do have it together, and I think it's a good one, and I would not let it go."

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon Arm's year-to-date stock performance.

Arm : "Arm is magnificent. Rene Haas is doing an incredible job."

watch now

Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.