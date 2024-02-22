Mad Money

Monday - Friday, 6:00 - 7:00 PM ET

Mad Money

Cramer's Lighting Round: Vertiv is a buy

Julie Coleman@itsjuliecoleman
WATCH LIVE
Key Points
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Stock Chart IconStock chart icon
hide content
GlobalFoundries' year-to-date stock performance.

GlobalFoundries: "I think it's an interesting stock. I'm not a big foundry guys unless it's Taiwan Semi. And that's the one I like."

Stock Chart IconStock chart icon
hide content
Danaher's year-to-date stock performance.

Danaher: "What a comeback Danaher has made...I think you can go higher, just like the Danaher of old."

Stock Chart IconStock chart icon
hide content
Cal-Maine Foods' year-to-date stock performance.

Cal-Maine Foods: "An unnecessary stock own, frankly. Ineffectual, not for me."

Stock Chart IconStock chart icon
hide content
Workday's year-to-date stock performance.

Workday: "Workday, Salesforce, and ServiceNow are the three that have the models that I like. They are true platform companies...You've got three winners there."

Stock Chart IconStock chart icon
hide content
Vertiv's year-to-date stock performance.

Vertiv: "That quarter was magnificent...They are the guts of the data centers. Stay long [buy, buy, buy!]."

Stock Chart IconStock chart icon
hide content
Pure Storage's year-to-date stock performance.

Pure Storage: "They've gotten their act together. This had been an inconsistent company....They really do have it together, and I think it's a good one, and I would not let it go."

Stock Chart IconStock chart icon
hide content
Arm's year-to-date stock performance.

Arm: "Arm is magnificent. Rene Haas is doing an incredible job."

Lightning Round: I think Danaher could go higher, says Jim Cramer
watch now
VIDEO5:1305:13
Lightning Round: I think Danaher could go higher, says Jim Cramer
Mad Money with Jim Cramer

Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of Danaher and Salesforce.

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com