Investing in Space: Former NASA official explains 'shots on goal' approach to cargo moon landings
Overview: Moon shots on goal
We're six years on from NASA declaring it would look to American companies to deliver cargo and research to the moon. Now we're just hours away from the first potential landing
Stepping aside from the history-making superlatives about Intuitive Machines' IM-1 mission – we'll save that for the attempt's outcome later today – it's worth exploring why a company is on the eve of pulling off the first step in NASA's dream of making the moon a regular and (comparatively) affordable destination.
And, just as importantly, why it's not a disaster if the IM-1 landing doesn't go according to plan.
Thomas Zurbuchen led the creation of NASA's $2.6 billion CLPS program (colloquially pronounced "clips") in an attempt to leverage the widening ambitions of private companies and fly multiple, if not dozens of moon missions for the world's marquee space agency.
"Coming up with Commercial Lunar Payload Services, I basically felt that the moon as a planetary body had not been focused on enough. The question was: Can we [land cargo missions on the moon] at a rate that is substantially lower in cost than the half a billion to a billion dollars that it would take if we did it on the inside of the agency," Zurbuchen told me.
Known by most as simply Dr. Z, he served as NASA's head of science for six years, overseeing almost 100 science missions. Zurbuchen left the agency two years ago but is still staunchly rooting for the success of CLPS. While NASA contracts for CLPS missions are typically $100 million to $200 million, no paltry amount, Zurbuchen says he knew from the beginning "there's a 50% likelihood of any one of these things to work."
We're one down on that count, with Astrobotic's first mission having gone awry. The reality Zurbuchen emphasized is that landing on the moon is a herculean effort – and the mixed record of landing attempts since the 1960s, even by superpowers, reflects that.
The three leading CLPS lander companies – Astrobotic, Intuitive Machines and Firefly Aerospace – are each expected to fly at least one mission this year, and likely a second by 2025. So this NASA program is about tolerating failures and trying to help companies make as many attempts as possible, as frequently as possible, while the agency focusing its own efforts instead on its crewed Artemis missions.
"We should give it a few shots on goal to just make sure it can work at the 50% level, or find out if that is a lot less likely," Zurbuchen said.
As much as CLPS companies are bidding against each other for contracts, it's another example of what I've called space industry coopetition — simultaneous cooperation and competition. After all, the more that companies succeed in landing on the moon, the more political capital the program has to fund further missions. Already, Astrobotic represents that dynamic, holding a briefing with other CLPS companies to share the learnings from the company's first effort.
But how many CLPS mission failures will NASA tolerate? Zurbuchen emphasized that, even if the missions aren't successful, "two is not the right number to stop," while "20 is too far."
"I hope we stick with it and that we give it the chance to see whether this program can be successful or not. After one or two years, then I think they should take a hard look at it," Zurbuchen said.
- Intuitive Machines' stock is up more than 300% from last month's lows , in a moon-fueled rally that Wall Street analysts say is driven by retail investors' excitement about the space company's progress toward an unprecedented goal. – CNBC
