Ride-hailing giant Grab posts first profitable quarter, announces $500 million share buyback

A attendee walks past a banner with a Grab logo before a bell-ringing ceremony as Grab begins trading on the Nasdaq, in Singapore, on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021.

SINGAPORE — Grab posted its first-ever profitable quarter, raking in $11 million in profit, the Southeast Asian ride-hailing giant said in its fourth-quarter earnings report Thursday.

This compares with a $391 million loss recorded in the same period a year ago. The boost was "primarily due to the improvement in Group adjusted EBITDA, fair value changes in investments, and lowered share-based compensation expenses," the company said.

Revenue for the quarter hit $653 million, exceeding LSEG analysts' estimates of $634.86 million.

Losses for full year 2023 came to $485 million, down 72% from $1.74 billion a year ago.

In addition to ride-hailing, the company also provides financial services like payments and insurance, as well as deliveries for food, groceries and packages.

"We exited [2023 with] mobility exceeding pre-Covid levels. We are seeing a very strong demand in the mobility space," Grab CFO Peter Oey told CNBC in an exclusive interview on Friday, adding that tourism is "growing very much."

"If you look at the deliveries business, we have another record 13% year-over-year growth. We have now more users on our platform also at the same time. So we have really strong momentum," he said on CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia."