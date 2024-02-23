Intuitive Machines stock set to rip higher after moon landing

Shares of Intuitive Machines surged in premarket trading on Friday after the company's successful first moon landing.

Intuitive Machines' cargo moon lander, "Odysseus," became the first privately developed spacecraft to land on the lunar surface on Thursday – as well as the first U.S. spacecraft to soft land on the moon in over 50 years.

The Houston, Texas company confirmed that the IM-1 mission lander was standing upright and sending data back to Earth.

"Odysseus has found his new home," Tim Crain, Intuitive Machines' CTO and IM-1 mission director, said from the company's mission control.

Intuitive Machines stock ripped 30% higher in premarket trading from its previous close of $8.28 a share.

The company's stock has already been rallying over the past month as excitement built in the lead up and progress of the IM-1 mission. Intuitive Machines went public via a SPAC a year ago and shares had steadily slid to all-time lows near $2 in January.