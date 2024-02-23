Jim Cramer sees the moon stock up 30% as a good opportunity to take profits

Jim Cramer's daily rapid fire looks at stocks in the news outside the CNBC Investing Club portfolio. Reddit : The online forum has filed its IPO plan. It's not profitable but shows good revenue growth. Jim Cramer said Friday that Reddit has been "losing money forever," and it would be a "sell" for him. Reddit's market debut is expected next month. Block : The company formerly known as Square delivered a better-than-expected quarter and guide. Profitability improved thanks to cost-cutting. Block shares surge more than 17% nearly $80 each. "Amazing quarter," Cramer said, adding it's "not up enough." He thinks the stock can go to $100 per share. Warner Bros Discovery : The media giant missed on revenue and earnings but said Max ended the year profitable. Doesn't matter to the stock, which was dropping roughly 12%. Jim has nothing good to say: "balance sheet just terrible." Intuitive Machines : The company made history as the first privately developed spacecraft to land on the moon . It was unmanned. The stock surged roughly 30%. Cramer said this is "an opportunity to sell ... take profits."