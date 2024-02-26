Goldman Sachs and Abu Dhabi's Mubadala ink $1 billion partnership to invest in Asia Pacific

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Goldman Sachs and Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund Mubadala on Monday signed a $1 billion private credit partnership to co-invest in the Asia-Pacific region, with a particular focus on India, the institutions said in a joint statement.

The separately managed account, termed the "Partnership," will be managed by Private Credit at Goldman Sachs Alternatives, with a staff based on the ground in various markets across the region. It will invest the long-term capital in "high quality companies ... across the private credit spectrum" across a number of Asia-Pacific markets.

The news follows Goldman's 2023 expansion in the Middle East with the opening of its office in Abu Dhabi Global Market, the financial center of the United Arab Emirates capital.

It also comes as the UAE and other Gulf states increase their economic footprint in India, which is set to be the fastest-growing G20 economy for the 2023-24 fiscal year. The UAE in October 2023 announced a target to invest $75 billion in India over a period of time, while Saudi Arabia set an investment target in the country of $100 billion.

"India, in particular, stands out as a key market with significant opportunities in private credit, and where Goldman Sachs has strong exposure and capabilities," said Fabrizio Bocciardi, Mubadala's head of credit investments, in a press release.