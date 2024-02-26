After Walmart's stock split, Jim Cramer says this chipmaker should be next

Jim Cramer's daily rapid fire looks at stocks in the news outside the CNBC Investing Club portfolio. Walmart : The Arkansas-based retail giant's 3-for-1 stock split went into effect Monday, and Jim Cramer said he'd like to see other companies consider taking similar moves. While splits are cosmetic and don't change a company's underlying fundamentals, Cramer believes it makes certain equities more attractive to retail investors who may balk at a high nominal stock price. "This is something that [CEO] Doug McMillon said that [founder] Sam Walton liked because people don't like partial stock. I think that companies like Broadcom should be listening to that, and they should be splitting," Cramer said. Cramer's Charitable Trust, the portfolio used by the CNBC Investing Club, owns Broadcom. Berkshire Hathaway : Shares were lower Monday after Warren Buffett's conglomerate reported fourth-quarter and full-year results Saturday morning. "A lot of humility there, but there's also a notion that [BNSF] railroad has underperformed. [Buffett] said it's performed OK, but he wished they were better." Domino's Pizza : Shares jumped 7% after the Ann Arbor, Michigan-based pizza chain reported strong fourth-quarter results and boosted its capital return program. "They gave you a really long-term view, and it was very positive," Cramer said. "That is exactly what you wanted: buyback, big dividend increase. That's really a win there." Zealand Pharma : The Danish biotech and its privately held German partner Boehringer Ingelheim posted positive mid-stage trial results for an experimental GLP-1 drug to treat fatty liver disease. The disease is now known as metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis, or MASH. Previously, it was called non-alcohol related steatohepatitis. "I am glad people are getting rid of that term," Cramer said. Club holding Eli Lilly 's GLP-1 tirzepatide — the active ingredient behind Mounjaro for type-2 diabetes and Zepbound for obesity — also has demonstrated efficacy against the liver condition.