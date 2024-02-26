Ukraine war live updates: Russia is preparing a new summer offensive against Ukraine, Zelenskyy says; China slams sanctions threat

Russia is preparing a new offensive against Ukraine that could begin in early summer, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Sunday.

Ukraine denied it is at the weakest point in the war since Russia almost captured Kyiv nearly two years, telling NBC that this is the most difficult time in terms of unity.

"I don't think that now it's the weakest moment," Zelenskyy told NBC Sunday, a day after the second anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"The weakest, or rather, [the most] shocking moment was on February 24, two years ago. Now is the hardest moment for our unity. If we all split, both externally with the partners, and God forbid, internally, then it would be the weakest moment. It hasn't happened yet," Zelenskyy said during a news conference in Kyiv Sunday. He said 31,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed since Russia's invasion two years ago.